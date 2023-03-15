“Beware of the Marchers” they warned Julius Caesar before he was assassinated… And twenty-three stab wounds ended his life.

The warning, with a poetic touch, would be used by Shakespeare in a play and I, altering it, but without losing the essence of wise advice, adapted it into: Beware of Eva’s vindicta!, or in Spanish Beware of a woman’s revenge !

As a result of the latest events in which we have witnessed the vengeful anger of a deceived Shakira and the denunciations of the ex-partner of the president’s son who was also mocked, accusations that harm the government; I have no other conclusion than that there is no reason in the world to cheat on a woman. If the temptation of meat arises, it would be advisable to be honest with your partner before cheating. Because what drives them crazy and turns them into vengeful furies is discovering deceit, betrayal and lies.

The god Zeus lived cheating on his wife Juno, but since he was immortal and the most powerful deity of all, Juno took revenge with her husband’s poor conquests… The Trojan War was just one of the consequences of the goddess’s revenge .

And now, what can we mortals expect? If as men you dare to ignore the wise advice that I give you here, and want to take a risk: my second advice would be to take a camera with you. Suddenly they make a horror movie in which castration, poisoning or even the possibility of being buried alive appear in the script.

