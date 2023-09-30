Beware of ‘Pump Switching’: New Gas Pump Fraud Alert Raises Concerns Nationwide

New Fraud Scam Alerted by Philadelphia Police: “Pump Switching” Threatens Consumers

Philadelphia police have recently alerted the public about a disturbing pattern of fraud at gas pumps, known as “Pump Switching”. They fear that this scam will spread throughout the country, posing a significant threat to consumers who use credit cards to pay for their fuel.

The perpetrators of this scam approach unsuspecting victims and offer to pump their fuel at the gas pump or return the nozzle to its place. However, behind this seemingly helpful act, scammers continue pumping gas into the victim’s vehicle without their knowledge. This deceit leaves the victims unknowingly accumulating charges on their credit cards.

An additional fraudulent tactic employed by these scammers involves not hanging up the nozzle of the pump after fueling. Instead, they wait for another consumer to arrive and charge them cash for the service, while still accumulating expenses on the previous victim’s credit card.

The most alarming aspect of this scam is that victims are usually oblivious to the fraud until they verify their credit card balance. By then, significant amounts of money may have been fraudulently charged to their accounts.

To avoid falling victim to this type of scam, it is crucial for people to remain alert and aware of their surroundings. Individuals should be wary of accepting assistance from anyone other than gas station employees, as scammers often resort to violence and aggressively snatch the mouthpieces from victims’ hands if they reject help.

In order to protect oneself, it is recommended not to interact with strangers at gas stations and to independently hang up the gas hose and collect the receipt. By doing so, customers can confirm that the “Finish transaction” button has been pressed. It is also advisable to allocate enough time to finalize the transaction and ensure that the charged amount matches the fuel loaded.

The Philadelphia police have also advised against confronting scammers if they display aggression. Instead, victims should seek help by notifying gas station staff or contacting the police directly.

As Pump Switching continues to plague consumers, it is essential for individuals to stay vigilant and informed about these potential scams. By following these preventative measures, consumers can minimize the risk of falling victim to this fraudulent scheme and safeguard their financial well-being.

