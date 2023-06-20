Beware of respiratory diseases, they are fashionable at this time

Respiratory diseases are conditions that affect the respiratory system, which includes the organs and structures responsible for respiration.

These diseases can affect the upper respiratory tract (nose, throat, larynx) or the lower respiratory tract (trachea, bronchi, lungs). Some common respiratory diseases include:

Common cold: It is a viral infection of the upper respiratory tract that causes nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat, and cough.

Influenza (gripe): It is an acute viral infection of the respiratory system characterized by fever, chills, muscle aches, headache, nasal congestion, sore throat, and cough.

Pneumonia: It is an infection of the lungs caused by bacteria, viruses or fungi. Symptoms can include fever, coughing up phlegm, shortness of breath, and chest pain.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD): It is a chronic disease that obstructs airflow in the lungs, usually caused by long-term smoking. Symptoms include chronic cough, shortness of breath, wheezing, and phlegm production.

Asma: It is a chronic disease that causes inflammation and narrowing of the airways, making it difficult to breathe. Symptoms can include wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness, and coughing.

Interstitial Lung Disease: It refers to a group of diseases that affect the tissues and spaces surrounding the lungs. These diseases can cause scarring and stiffness of the lungs, making it difficult to breathe.

Restrictive Obstructive Pulmonary Disease: It is a group of disorders that reduce the ability of the lungs to expand properly. This may be due to structural abnormalities, connective tissue diseases, or neuromuscular conditions.

It is common that with the rains and temperature changes at this time of year, there is an increase in respiratory diseases, surely you are part of the large percentage of Colombians who at this time have suffered from the presence of cough, general malaise, congestion runny nose, chills and some additional symptoms; which are indicative of the presence of a respiratory infection.

Although these flu symptoms are usually managed on an outpatient basis with medications, and even with home remedies, the number of people who require greater assistance is considerable.

According to the most recent Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin of the National Institute of Health, in week 22, which runs from May 28 to June 3, 193,588 outpatient visits and emergencies for Acute Respiratory Infection were reported, while hospitalizations reached to the 6,629 cares in the general ward, of which 822 required an Intensive Care Unit or Intermediate Care Unit.

From the care that is taken against the symptoms, complications that require greater attention can be avoided, hence Nueva EPS is carrying out a contingency plan in its exclusive IPS so that members receive those recommendations that allow preventing the disease and managing it when has already been submitted.

How to stay healthy?

– Practice and maintain hygienic habits such as daily bathing with soap and water; especially frequent hand washing after going to the bathroom, before eating and after being in public spaces (Transmilenio, street, cinema).

– Avoid contact with sick people and protect yourself from sudden changes in temperature.

– Keep common areas clean and ventilated, avoiding drafts. Vacuum rugs and drapes frequently to keep out dust.

– Try to eat fruits and vegetables frequently.

If I already have the disease:

– Identify if you have any risk disease that requires the administration of medications for outpatient treatment, with prior medical prescription.

– To treat headache or joint pain, use pain relievers.

– Consume adequate and abundant fluids.

– Rest and stay at home if possible.

– Do not smoke and avoid exposure to smoke.

– Cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing. Wear a mask when you are going to have contact with other people.

– Use paper towels to contain respiratory secretions and dispose of them in the trash after use.

– Avoid staying in small spaces with a large number of people

– Watch for symptoms or signs that require medical attention.

Warning signs that require consulting the medical service

– Fever greater than 38 degrees that does not subside with medication, for this it is advisable to continuously take the temperature with a thermometer.

– Secretions that change color

– Difficulty breathing and evidence of abdominal inhalation

– If the lips turn purple and/or if you have chest pain.

It may interest you: They investigate a strange disease that affects minors

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

