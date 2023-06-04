Home » Beware of Sascha Fitness products: Invima issued a strong warning
The National Institute for Food and Drug Surveillance (Invima), through a statement, warned the public about the fraudulent marketing of products under the BCAA brand of SAscha Fitness Colombiawhich have been promoted as dietary supplements but do not have a health registration issued by the competent authority, so their sale in Colombia is illegal.

These products do not have current sanitary registration to date, so they have not been evaluated in aspects of quality, safety and efficacy, representing a risk to the health of consumers. Additionally, relevant aspects such as its composition (quali-quantitative formula) and storage, transport and distribution conditions are unknown”, stated Invima in your document.

The platform www.saschafitnesscol.com sells the products of the Venezuelan businesswoman and influencer, who is recognized for her advice on nutrition and exercise.

The products it sells come in different flavors and promise to increase, decrease, or maintain muscle mass, improve the immune system, increase energy levels and improve body composition.

“They are considered fraudulent“, pointed out the entity in charge of verifying and approving food and medicines in the country.

