Beware of Scams: Cuban Airport Company ECASA Warns of Fake Ticket Sales

Scams in the Sale of Air Tickets Warned by Cuban Airport Company

The Cuban airport company known as ECASA has issued a warning about possible scams involving the sale of air tickets in its name. ECASA, which manages the services of various air entities throughout the country, released a statement this week urging travelers to be cautious.

In the statement, ECASA emphasized that it is responsible for providing airport services, such as traffic control and baggage handling, and does not handle the sale of tickets or travel packages. They advised travelers to contact the airline or travel agency directly to inquire about ticket availability, prices, and reservations.

The company highlighted the existence of scams in the sale of air tickets online, where individuals or groups pose as representatives of ECASA and offer fake tickets to customers. ECASA emphasized that no tickets sold under their name online or on social networks are valid or official.

With the recent increase in migration to the United States, particularly due to the Nicaraguan road, ECASA encouraged customers to report any suspicious offers they receive online. By doing so, they aim to prevent others from falling victim to these ill-intentioned individuals.

Earlier this month, ECASA shared the schedule of flights to and from the island through various international airports, including Varadero, Havana, Santa Clara, Holguín, Camagüey, and Santiago de Cuba. However, they want to reiterate the importance of customers being aware that ECASA does not sell air tickets.

Travelers are urged to exercise caution and report any potential fraudulent activities to protect themselves and others from falling victim to scams.