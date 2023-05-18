Beware of the new Internet scam, see what it is about

Be alert to a new type of scam through the internet and social networks, which is on the rise in Cali and other major cities in the country.

In this case, the victim receives an email with a link attached that redirects them to an electronic loan page. By accessing it, scammers obtain all the person’s data.

Criminals hack into the phones of the companies they choose to attack in order to send a mass message to their customer database.

In this message, the criminals try to convince the victims’ contacts that they are engaged in illegal activities such as human trafficking, drugs or robberies.

Once suspicion is raised, scammers extort large sums of money from those affected to end the smear campaign.

If the injured person decides not to pay, the criminals will continue to spread the false messages through the social networks.

“We have to verify who are sending us emails, institutions, because what they do is falsify fake emails to be able to access all the social media accounts,” said the captain of the Police Gaula. Yesid Sisque.

recommendations

If you receive an email of questionable origin, we recommend that you take into account the following:

Check the sender’s email address. Scammers often use fake addresses or addresses that are similar to legitimate ones.

Do not click on suspicious links, first hover your mouse over the link to see the actual URL and if it looks suspicious or does not match the website it is supposed to lead to, do not click on it.

Please do not provide personal information such as passwords, bank account numbers, or social security numbers, as a legitimate entity would never ask you for this type of information through this means.

Keep your operating system, browsers and security programs up to date, these often include security patches that protect you against the latest known threats.

Comments