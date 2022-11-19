Only child. A lonely adolescence, a ten-year engagement, a (straight) marriage. Then at the age of thirty-five a man enters my life and upsets it: separation, coming out and finally the feeling of being able to talk to my parents. Instead I suddenly found myself fourteen years old. “Where are you going?”, “with whom?”, with frowns and silences if I see people they don’t know. Did I do something wrong? I’m thinking about changing job and city. Is it possible that at the age of seventy, knowing that their child is finally serene, they are unable to enjoy retirement lightly? –Francesco

Your sense of frustration is understandable. Finding yourself divorced and coming out at thirty-five is already a tiring experience, and it is paradoxical that it is your parents who make everything more difficult, who should have your well-being at heart most of all.

When I came out, my mother created a thousand problems for me, because according to her I would have encountered many difficulties in life. After a few years I told her: “For now, the only difficulty I’ve encountered is you”. I don’t think you have to change your life because of their rejection, because you would be allowing their homophobia to define your path.

Compared to a fourteen year old, being an adult gives you a big advantage: you are independent. It is crucial that you live alone and not depend on them financially, so you can build your life as you please. And then make it clear that if they aren’t ready to overcome their prejudices and support you, you will eventually walk away. Because you deserve to be happy.

