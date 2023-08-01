Home » Bezos in Procida, lunch at Corricella for the US tycoon – News
Bezos in Procida, lunch at Corricella for the US tycoon – News

Bezos in Procida, lunch at Corricella for the US tycoon – News

Lunch at the Corricella for Jeff Bezos, who has been at anchor in the waters of Procida since yesterday with his maxi sailing ship and support vessel. Bezos, founder and owner of Amazon, managing director of Blue Origin (a company active in space flights) and owner of the Washington Post, arrived in the characteristic small island port aboard a tender departed from Koru, the 127 and a half meter long sailing ship billion dollars cost, together with a large group of bodyguards to have lunch at the Locanda del Postino, a typical Procida restaurant whose owners had been alerted in the morning of the arrival of the American tycoon who, through the Neapolitan yacht broker Luise, had booked a table for her large group of friends including Kris Jenner, protagonist together with her family of the series ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ and mother, among others, of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.


At the table, Bezos and his guests enjoyed peppered mussels, spaghetti with clams, raw fish, tempura cod with zucchini and scapece-style zucchini cream; at the end of lunch, the American billionaire, who according to Forbes has assets of over 152 billion dollars, did not deny himself a photo with the owners of the restaurant, Giancarlo Russo and Alda Cammarata.

