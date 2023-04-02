In Argentina, the Italian wins with the rain tyres, while Bagnaia and the Aprilia sink: Zarco second, Alex Marquez third
Marco Bezzecchi’s hammer is soaking wet. But at the same time hot, scorching. How fast did it hit, on the anvil of the times of the Michelin® Grand Prix of Argentina. The 24-year-old from Romagna set an unsustainable pace for all his rivals, which led him to cross the finish line four seconds ahead of Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) and Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™), with the honor decided in the last lap.
A result, that of Bezzecchi, which thanks to a mistake by Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), who crashed while he was second, projects the Mooney VR46 Racing Team rider into the lead of the World Championship.
At Termas de Rio Hondo, about 1,100 kilometers by car from Buenos Aires, in the northern part of the South American country, on a wet track and with the grid equipped with rain tyres, the Italian laid down the law by playing the Mameli anthem on the podium in the top class for the first time since 2015. The last one to do so before him was Valentino Rossi, owner of the team with which the number 72 races in the premier class.
At the start, Bezzecchi immediately took the lead, followed by Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™), poleman Marquez and Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing).
The twists were not long in coming: the world vice champion Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) was subjected to an aggressive entry by Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) and lost time. Yesterday’s Tissot Sprint winner, Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), crashed in the first corner.
Bezzecchi sets a pace that only three manage to match: with the laps behind the Italian in the breakaway Marquez, Bagnaia and Morbidelli assert themselves, slightly grainy but less than a second apart.
More detached, from fifth place down, many fight. Among them Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP™), who will keep the lead for several laps before dropping.
Halfway through the scheduled 25 laps, Bezzecchi has over 3 seconds on Marquez, who has Bagnaia in his slipstream. On the fifteenth lap the pair of Ducatisti duel with several changes of position, then the Italian asserts himself in second place.
But two laps later, at the penultimate corner, the reigning world champion loses the front and finds himself on the ground.
Marquez and Morbidelli thus climb onto the provisional podium. But Zarco is coming up from behind, who on lap 14 was more than 6 seconds behind the group in front.
THE SHARK COMEBACK BITES IN THE FINAL
A few laps from the checkered flag, the Frenchman sounds the charge and overtakes Morbidelli. Marquez, the predestined victim, has no escape and in the last lap he surrenders to his brand mate, however going on to sign a podium monopolized by Borgo Panigale. And occupied by satellite teams.
The final classification, in addition to recording Bagnaia’s zero, also signals the debacle of Aprilia, which on Friday appeared to be the favorite to win in the dry.
Vinales was twelfth, the other official Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) fifteenth. Better than them Quartararo, seventh on the M1.
In the World Championship, Bezzecchi is now looking down on everyone with 50 points, nine more than Bagnaia. Zarco is third at -15.
The next round in two weeks in the United States.
In the top 10
1. Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team)
2. Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) – +4,085
3. Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) – +4.681
4. Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) – +7,581
5. Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) – +9.746
6. Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) – +10.562
7. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) – +11,095
8. Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) – +13.694
9. Alex Rins (LCR Honda Castrol) – +14.327
10. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) – +18.515