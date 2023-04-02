At Termas de Rio Hondo, about 1,100 kilometers by car from Buenos Aires, in the northern part of the South American country, on a wet track and with the grid equipped with rain tyres, the Italian laid down the law by playing the Mameli anthem on the podium in the top class for the first time since 2015. The last one to do so before him was Valentino Rossi, owner of the team with which the number 72 races in the premier class.