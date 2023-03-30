The Federal Association of Liberal Professions represents the interests of chambers and associations. From his membership has the BFB, whose president is currently ex-ABDA president Friedemann Schmidt is a proposal for operational retirement provision taken up and developed a concept that is available to the PZ. The target group for this model are the so-called assistant professions. Within the liberal professions, these are not only found in medical practices, lawyers’ or notaries’ offices, but also in the Pharmacy. In the pharmacies all employees whose retirement benefits are not already secured by the pension schemes due to their compulsory membership in the chambers of pharmacists, i.e. PKA, PTA, pharmaceutical engineers and pharmacist assistants, would be able to benefit from this. The salaries of the employees who work in these professions are often below the German average income. As a result, the pension benefit also falls Alter rather low. Employers in freelance professions, on the other hand, are rarely connected to attractive company pension schemes, unlike large corporations. In order to close this pension gap for pharmacy employees, among others, the »skilled worker pension« an important building block for the retirement provision in these professional groups.