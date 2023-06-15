BFH judge removed from service

Transfer against your will

A disciplinary action against a BFH judge has now ended with her removal from service. The background to this were disputes with the presidium about their transfer to certain senates. After originally the III. and then the XI. Senate of the BFH, she was assigned to the 5th Senate against her will in 2016. Appeals against it failed. The break came in 2019 when she was assigned to the X Senate, which is responsible for income taxes. After she was back on duty after a long period of illness, she forwarded files back to the office unprocessed. She informed the chairman of the Senate that she “still” did not belong to the Xth Senate and did not take part in meetings either. She complained to the Presidium that since 2015 a number of “void” decisions had been made against her. Disciplinary proceedings were initiated after the President had been admonished to start work immediately in the Xth Senate without success. This was submitted to the Federal Ministry of Justice in October 2020, together with the recommendation to file a lawsuit for removal from the service.

Culpable absence from work

The Karlsruhe judges found a serious breach of official duties. She has not performed any official business since September 2019 and merely referred to the alleged nullity of the assignment to the Xth Senate. Even if judges cannot be told when and where they have to do their work, they still have to carry out tasks assigned by the Bureau for the year. She cannot invoke a right to “self-help”. Such a thing does not exist even if an official is assigned a subordinate task – here it was just not assigned to the arbitration body it wanted. The Senate rated the removal from the service as a “consistent reaction” to their behavior (Ref.: RiSt 1/21).