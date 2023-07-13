Home » BGH decision: What applies to the right to information on the amount of rent?
News

BGH decision: What applies to the right to information on the amount of rent?

by admin
BGH decision: What applies to the right to information on the amount of rent?

The federal states decide whether the housing market in the respective city is considered tight or not. You can find an up-to-date overview of the cities in which the rental price brake applies here. The rental price brake is intended to prevent the rent from being raised sharply in the event of re-letting.

The landlord may therefore increase the rent by a maximum of ten percent above the local comparative rent. However, there are exceptions to this. This rule does not apply if the previous rent with the previous tenant was above this limit or if the apartment was modernized.

The rental price brake does not apply to new buildings either. This applies to apartments that were used or rented for the first time after October 1, 2014. The landlord must provide the tenants with information about all these circumstances.

(Source: ZDF)

See also  Ivrea, fire alarm in the town square

You may also like

La Russa jr case, the owner of the...

Dominican Man Turns Himself In After Dragging Police...

“It’s a catch-up session before the championship for...

Wearing military clothing and heavily armed, they were...

Exploring Guangxi: Taiwanese Students Experience Zhuang Village and...

Author short film tells the Film Commission fund...

The World Bank appoints a new Resident Representative...

1.5 tons of cocaine fell in The Bahamas...

Feast of the Redeemer, still free places to...

North Kivu: the orphanage “Tukinge Yatima of Kasindi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy