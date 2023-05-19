BGH doubts verdict on shopping Sundays near the airport

The legal dispute over exceptions to the Sunday rest for shops around a small airport in the western Palatinate is expected to go into another round. The Federal Court of Justice expressed serious doubts about a judgment of the Higher Regional Court of Zweibrücken to a special regulation according to which shops near the local airport may open on Sundays during the Easter, summer and autumn holidays. A verdict is expected at the end of July.

Changed circumstances: No more commercial air traffic since 2014 The operator of a fashion house in the region had sued a competitor who operates a fashion outlet center near the airport for unfair competition. He lost before the Higher Regional Court. However, this should have checked whether the corresponding ordinance is lawful at all, said the presiding judge in Karlsruhe. Contrary to the assumption of the court, it is also relevant that there has been no commercial scheduled air traffic at the airport since 2014. If the relevant circumstances changed, regulations could become unlawful. The Higher Regional Court would have to clarify the issues raised. The BGH could overturn the judgment and refer it back to Zweibrücken. The first civil senate wants to decide on this on July 27, 2023 (I ZR 144/22).

beck-aktuell, May 19, 2023

