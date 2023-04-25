Home » BGH judgment: Sparkasse Meißen calculated interest incorrectly
News

BGH judgment: Sparkasse Meißen calculated interest incorrectly

by admin
BGH judgment: Sparkasse Meißen calculated interest incorrectly

The Federal Court of Justice (BGH) has again strengthened the rights of savings bank customers. In a model declaratory judgment against the Sparkasse Meißen, the BGH ruled that the Sparkasse had incorrectly calculated the interest on long-term savings contracts. More than 600 customers of Sparkasse Meißen had joined the lawsuit brought by the consumer advice center in Saxony. You can now expect additional payments.

However, it is uncertain whether it will be the 4,700 euros that premium savers are entitled to on average, according to the consumer advice center. The Federal Court of Justice has declared the previous interest clauses to be invalid, according to the legal adviser to the consumer advice center, Michael Hummel. However, no decision had been made as to how high interest rates should have been instead. There will be a verdict on this at the beginning of 2024. Thousands of customers of the Dresden, Leipzig, Erzgebirge and Vogtland savings banks are also waiting for this verdict. Here, too, the BGH had already criticized the interest clauses.

Model Declaratory Action
When individual customers argue with companies, David and Goliath face each other. In order to protect private individuals from the financial risks of a lawsuit against a large corporation, consumer protection organizations should take over this with a model declaratory action. This should be used when a pattern of companies can be identified and there are several similarly injured parties. They can join the lawsuit. The model declaratory action clarifies whether the company acted to the detriment of the customers. The claim that the individual has must be asserted in a second process. The model declaratory action therefore only lays the foundation for an individual action.

See also  The Francophone Verbal Jousts: the final kept all its promises - TOGOTOPNEWS

You may also like

Eligible for minimum wage for work at the...

Notable absences of Al-Ahly of Egypt in front...

Labor competition increases before old age in rich...

Bundeswehr completes evacuation mission in Sudan

Opening the door for candidacy to host the...

Relatives of Jesús David Hurtado Andrade are notified

Real Madrid conceded 2: 4 defeat at Girona...

Five children won painting contest

Trump criticizes Biden’s reelection run as “most corrupt...

Night road closure warned due to load tests...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy