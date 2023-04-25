BGH judgment: Sparkasse Meißen calculated interest incorrectly

The Federal Court of Justice (BGH) has again strengthened the rights of savings bank customers. In a model declaratory judgment against the Sparkasse Meißen, the BGH ruled that the Sparkasse had incorrectly calculated the interest on long-term savings contracts. More than 600 customers of Sparkasse Meißen had joined the lawsuit brought by the consumer advice center in Saxony. You can now expect additional payments.

However, it is uncertain whether it will be the 4,700 euros that premium savers are entitled to on average, according to the consumer advice center. The Federal Court of Justice has declared the previous interest clauses to be invalid, according to the legal adviser to the consumer advice center, Michael Hummel. However, no decision had been made as to how high interest rates should have been instead. There will be a verdict on this at the beginning of 2024. Thousands of customers of the Dresden, Leipzig, Erzgebirge and Vogtland savings banks are also waiting for this verdict. Here, too, the BGH had already criticized the interest clauses.