After the Bia Event took place, specialists from the startup announced the proposals of this technology company in the energy sector that empowers the user, delivering an energy service and an app that allows them to make decisions that positively impact their consumption. for businesses and companies.

The specialists, led by Sebastian Ruales, co-founder and CEO of Bia Energy, exposed some of the concerns of the energy sector. Among these are the relationship of users with energy: the lack of innovation, technology and information that it has on the part of traditional traders.

Despite the fact that many industries have been transformed, the energy sector remains intact, with traditional players having no incentive to change it.

“The energy industry is one of the largest in the world and in more than 100 years there has not been a revolution in the sector. With Bia we seek two main objectives: to transform what the industry already does, and to create what the industry does not do and the user needs. We are already carrying out these two objectives through our company”, explained Ruales.

For his part, Leonardo Velásquez, co-founder and COO of the company, called on the public and private sectors to incorporate more technological elements in the development of the Colombian electricity industry; in addition to exposing the significant differences between an analog meter and a smart one.

On the other hand, Velázquez unveiled the application designed by Bia, focused on electricians (unique in the sector), so that these professionals can have at hand the information of the visit and installation that they must carry out, and upload the details of your operation. This is connected to the users’ app, where they can be aware of what the electrician or Bia expert is doing.