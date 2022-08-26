Home News Bibbona, a three-year-old child drowns in his grandparents’ swimming pool
Bibbona, a three-year-old child drowns in his grandparents' swimming pool

Bibbona, a three-year-old child drowns in his grandparents' swimming pool

A 3-year-old child died by drowning in the swimming pool of his grandparents’ villa, a family of Milanese origin, in Bibbona (Livorno), following a fall into the water. The tragedy took place in the early afternoon of today, 26 August. According to reconstructions, the child accidentally ended up in the swimming pool, on a farm, perhaps attracted by a small toy on the surface of the water. The same family raised the alarm: rescuers tried to resuscitate the baby, but without success. On the spot the carabinieri. According to an initial reconstruction, the child accidentally fell into the water He was alone with his grandparents because his parents had left for Milan to organize their wedding. On the spot the carabinieri. The child’s body is at the disposal of the judicial authority at the morgue of the municipal cemetery of Cecina.

