The Bible verses that adorn the dome of the Berlin City Palace may remain for the time being. But not because the planners of the Humboldt Forum and the Green Minister of State for Culture Roth, who is leading them, have realized that their plan is a deeply anti-art eradication campaign. The reason is much more banal: exploding costs for the elaborate light installation that would be necessary to fade the golden rotunda to the point of being completely illegible. It is possible that electricity is too expensive in damp Berlin, because after all, the dome would have to be bathed in bright light night after night so that visitors to the city center are protected from the sudden, traumatic intrusion of Christian art into their field of vision.

A “supplementary art project,” the creators affectionately called it, although its real purpose was to make historical Christian art unseen and thus undone. That’s what the Green Minister of State for Culture, Claudia Roth, and the Humboldt Forum who assisted her, had in mind. Most recently, the planners of this anti-Christian light art had calculated an upper six-digit amount, too much “to achieve a satisfactory implementation within the budget set for it”.

The crossfade action has now been put on hold “for the time being”. It is quite possible that it will remain there for a very long time, since Germany’s coffers will remain empty, just as the energy poverty caused by the green economic miracle will keep us busy for years to come.

The shy view of the magnificent castle dome, which is now also unclouded at night, could also teach one or the other Greens humility: »There is no other salvation, no other name given to people than in the name of Jesus, to the glory of God the Father . That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth.« (Acts 4:12 and Philippians 2:10)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

