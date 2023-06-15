bibliographical exhibition on vallenato

With this first exhibition of books on vallenato 2023we want to highlight the bibliographical production related to this folklore and pay homage to those who, from the academic perspective and the field of research, have done their bit for the knowledge and dissemination of vallenato.

We have here ‘Vallenatology-origins and foundation of vallenata music’, 1973 publication with which Consuelo Araujonoguera inaugurated in-depth studies and laid the canonical foundations of Vallenato folklore.

VERY VALLENATED WORKS

Then there are the works ‘Vallenato hombre y canto’ (1982), a book by Ciro Quiroz in which, among other matters, the Afro contribution to this folklore is claimed and affirms that the origin of the compositions are the songs of the dairy farm; ‘Cultural memory in vallenato’ (1985), by Rito Llerena Villalobos, who develops the thesis of vallenato understood as a cultural text; ‘Canción vallenata y tradición oral’ (1986), in which Consuelo Posada shows how vallenato is inserted in the so-called oral tradition that comes from the Spanish romance; ‘Cultura vallenato: Origin, theory and evidence’ (1992), the work of Tomás Darío Gutiérrez, who has the merit of developing as a prelude to his study of vallenato folklore an extensive chapter on what the author calls the “Cultural history of the valley of Upar”.

A TOUR THROUGH FOLKLOR

The work of Julio Oñate Martínez has a special place in the exhibition with ‘El ABC del vallenato’ (2003), an exceptional book that abounds in the knowledge of this folklore and offers the most “tasty read”, as well as his repertoire of ten published books, and those to be published, that elevate him not only as an authority, but also as a great diffuser, given the grace and pleasure that his stories, well documented and better told, arouse.

The very Bogotá native Daniel Samper Pizano is also present, who, with the excuse of having a Guajira grandmother, dares, along with Pilar Tafur, to set a chair in these matters and indulges in his luxuries such as choosing the ‘One Hundred Vallenatos of History’ ‘ (1997), and two-handed writing with Bernardo Romero, ‘Escalona’ (1991), a kind of script by chapters written for the television series about our famous composer.

VARIOUS FEATHERS

Among other illustrious pens, we have here those of the doctor and writer Manuel Zapata Olivella, who lived among us in the fifties, the critic and academic Ariel Castillo Mier and the essayist and intellectual Jaime Mejía Duque.

Of more recent appearance we will find the work of Sara Araujo Castro on the López Dynasty (2015); ‘Juglares y troubadours of the Colombian Caribbean: transhumance, poetry and song’ (2018), by Marina Quintero, ‘Leandro’ (2019), by Alonso Sánchez Baute, a magnificent work halfway between a novel, a biography and a report for pay tribute to Leandro Díaz; ‘Juglares, espantos y aparatos’ (2023), by Eliecer de Jesús Jiménez Carpio, who spins between what is Mexican and what is Vallenato, and reminds us that Monterrey and Valledupar declared themselves sisters some 25 years ago.

MORE BOOKS APPEARED

Also, there are books that had been unknown, such as the one by Carlos Horacio González, a professional in the medical field doing rural work in El Paso, who discovers unparalleled dynasties and describes them in ‘The Last Minstrels’.

Also included in the exhibition are the various books on this matter by Luís Mendoza Sierra, and several dozen other authors and works.

In a section for other types of publications, there is a special place for the botanist Enrique Pérez Arbeláez and his loving text ‘La cuna del porro’ (1953), an ethnographic work dedicated to exalting popular culture on this side of the Magdalena Grande. What an account of his musical airs when vallenato was just emerging and was in definition. May this be a tribute to his close ties with the region and to a publication that is celebrating its 70th anniversary these days.

We also have the four installments of ‘Vallenatology’, the magnificent annual magazine of the UPC, directed by Jaime Maestre Aponte, an initiative at a bad time suspended by the directives of that university center.

There are several publications of the Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata, including its magazine that appears every year on the occasion of the Festival. And even the statutes of the Valledupar Social Club that prohibited accordion music in its halls well into the seventies of the last century…

What a good exhibition that has had, for the first time the opportunity to see Valledupar, more than 125 books on vallenato in 50 years, further demonstration that vallenatos have had an interest in writing, and that Colombians also want to write about vallenato and learn from him. A phenomenal tour of the exhibition, thanks to the idea of ​​the vallenatos Gustavo Ramírez Ariza, former director of the Bogotá Archive, and the curatorship of Susana Medina. And to the initiative and presence of the first Great Book Fair of Valledupar. Many thanks to creators and visitors!

BY SUSANA MEDINA / SPECIAL FOR EL PILÓN.