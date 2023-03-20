Home News Bicipolitana Bologna, the construction of the external ring road for bicycles is underway – Environment
The Municipality of Bologna starts the construction of the external bicycle ring road (the T2 line of the Bolognese bicipolitana).

The first construction site starts on 13 March 2023 to build the cycle path on the Mengoli-Laura Bassi Veratti axis, in the stretch of via Pietro Mengoli located between via Venturoli and via Vizzani, on the east side of the road. The works on this first stretch of via Mengoli will last 15-20 days, then interventions will also be carried out on the subsequent sections and then also on via Laura Bassi Veratti for a two-way cycle path which will measure almost a kilometer and a half in total.

The Mengoli – Laura Bassi Veratti axis is the first intervention to create the external ring road envisaged by the Biciplan which imagined 2 ring routes: one, already built, which retraces the old layout of the walls (Tangenziale delle bicycles – T1 line of the Bicipolitana) and the other more external, to allow an easy connection between the entrance and exit cycle paths from the center and the connection with the main traffic attractors, as well as a better distribution of the cycle flow, not always directed towards the city centre.

A further intervention for the construction of the external ring road is envisaged, again within this contract, in the western part of the city, i.e. via Agucchi up to the connection between Lazzaretto and Navile.

More information and map are available on press release from the Municipality of Bologna.

