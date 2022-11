Giovanna Iannantuoni, rector of the Bicocca, struggles to release the adrenaline. “I like public speaking but, of course, the inauguration of the academic year is a completely different thing, it is a very important moment for our entire community”. There Bicocca enters its twenty-fifth yearwith its 14 departments and thirty-seven thousand students, is the youngest reality in Milan but by now ripe for great challenges.

E