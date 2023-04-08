

The leasing of company bicycles is booming. JobRad is a pioneer and market leader. But there are disputes with specialist dealers. It is about the payment of commissions and the question of market power.

By Johannes Edelhoff, NDR

Bicycle dealer Oliver Claus still remembers what he was thinking when he got the new contract from JobRad, the largest leasing provider for company bikes: “That’s profit maximization at my expense. They’re just trying to squeeze everything out of us.”







Claus runs the 122-year-old family business “Fahrrad Claus” in Trebur in Hesse, where it sells high-quality bicycles and e-bikes. Most recently, he also sold many bikes through the leasing provider JobRad. He employs four full-time employees in his shop. With the new commissions from JobRad, he can no longer pay them properly: “For me, it would mean that I pay 40 percent of my gross profit to JobRad. If I do that, my bike shop will no longer be viable.”

JobRad is a pioneer and market leader in company bike leasing. The startup from Freiburg has made a meteoric rise in the past ten years. The principle: Employers lease bikes from JobRad and then leave them to their employees – usually in exchange for a salary cut. The employees then often look for these bikes in stationary bike shops, and the billing is done via JobRad. As a rule, employees save on taxes as a result. The bicycle trade wins new customers and JobRad also earns money.

win-win business?

Business is booming. According to estimates, there are now more than 900,000 company bikes on the road across Germany. Industry leader JobRad leased more than 300,000 bikes in 2022. For years, the deal between JobRad and the specialist dealers ran like clockwork. A win-win deal for everyone. JobRad brought new customers to the bicycle dealers. According to JobRad, the average bike in the deal costs a whopping 3,500 euros.

But now there is a fight. The dispute is reminiscent of the dispute between taxi drivers and the taxi ordering app Freenow or that between hotels and booking platforms such as Booking. The core issue is: How much money should the intermediary of new customers get from profit?

Point of contention commission

So far, JobRad has received seven percent commission, but capped at a maximum of EUR 200 per bike. In future, the percentage that JobRad will receive will drop from seven to four to six percentage points, depending on the retailer’s sales volume. From the point of view of dealer Oliver Claus, what initially sounds good has two snags. The commission is no longer capped at a maximum of 200 euros. According to the new contract, the commission may no longer be added to the price. This means that the margin for the dealer falls, especially with very lucrative, expensive bikes. “I always added the 200 euros to the price and communicated this clearly to the customer,” says Claus.

According to figures from the “Verbund Fahrrad und Service” (VSF) industry association, high-turnover bicycle dealers with employees in particular now have to give more money to JobRad. That means: JobRad earns more. JobRad does not respond directly to questions as to why the price may no longer be increased. The spokeswoman writes: “We maintain a relationship of equals with our partners. JobRad does not blackmail anyone. With the new discount system, we have developed a transparent and fair conditions model for our specialist trade partners.”

Significant loss of sales

JobRad now makes up a significant part of the business for many retailers. A dealer from southern Germany, who does not want to be named for fear of consequences from JobRad, told the ARD magazine Panoramathat 30 percent of its sales depend on the model: “JobRad callously exploits our dependency and blackmails us.”

Large employers in the region have JobRad as their exclusive partner. “This means that if an individual retailer were to decide simply not to sign up, they would suddenly lose a significant proportion of their sales. This can very quickly threaten their existence or result in the termination of employees.”

Often no real competition anymore

Because JobRad does not negotiate the new conditions. “It’s a take or die,” says Oliver Claus. He has repeatedly asked JobRad to make another offer: “But only frosty silence came from there.” JobRad writes: “Negotiating individual conditions for individual retail partners would contradict our claim for transparency and fairness.” However, JobRad did not respond to offers to negotiate with the trade association VSF.

What bothers dealers: Employers decide through which provider the bike is leased, many companies work exclusively with just one partner. This is often JobRad. Once an employer has made a decision, there is often no longer any real competition. “Some competitors don’t charge any commission at all,” says one retailer. “But neither we nor the employees have any influence on who the employer concludes contracts with.” JobRad works with BMW, Porsche, Bosch, Deutsche Bahn and the state of Baden-Württemberg, among others.

Difficult to prove market power

Some retailers are wondering whether JobRad is exploiting its market power or whether the company is violating antitrust law. In 2018, the Federal Court of Justice made a groundbreaking judgment against EDEKA. After the takeover of “Plus” in 2008, EDEKA unilaterally demanded discounts from sparkling wine suppliers. Those who did not agree to the discounts were taken off the shelves. According to the judges at the BGH, this was an abuse of market power.

JobRad states that the case “has nothing to do with our business model. We do not see the scope of the judgment as given in any way.” The economist Professor Georg Götz from the University of Gießen is also skeptical as to whether the case is legally open to challenge: “It is very difficult to prove such relative market power,” he says.

You have to clarify how large the leasing share is in the overall market, and then again whether JobRad actually has a dominant position overall: “I don’t see many chances under antitrust law. It should also not be neglected that the stationary dealers have asserted themselves in recent years into this dependency and have earned well as a result.”

Bicycle dealer Oliver Claus has now terminated the contract with JobRad. “It’s just not working at eye level.” If he would agree, he’d have to get the money in somewhere. That would only be possible if he no longer advised customers as well or built bikes faster and sloppily. A move he didn’t make. In June, he will no longer be part of JobRad.