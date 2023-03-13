Home News Biden approves controversial Alaska oil project
News

Biden approves controversial Alaska oil project

by admin
Biden approves controversial Alaska oil project

The US government has approved a major oil project in northern Alaska by the ConocoPhillips company, the Department of the Interior, which is in charge of federal land in the United States, announced despite pressure from environmental groups.

The Willow project, reduced to three drilling areas of the five initially requested by the company, is located in an area known as the National Petroleum Reserve, on state land.

ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance said the move was the “right move for Alaska and our nation” but drew immediate criticism from environmental groups.

“We are too late in the climate crisis to pass massive oil and gas projects that directly undermine the new clean economy that the Biden administration has vowed to promote,” said Earthjustice President Abigail Dillen.

President Joe Biden came to the White House with a promise that he would not allow new oil and gas drilling on federal land.

Promises and pressures

The government has come under intense pressure from environmental organizations in recent days not to approve the project.

Seeking at the same time to satisfy these groups, the government announced that it is working on additional protections for a vast area of ​​the national oil reserve and that it wants to permanently ban drilling over a large area of ​​the Arctic Ocean that borders this reserve.

“We know that President Biden understands the existential climate threat, but he is passing a bill that derails his own climate goals,” Dillen said.

Indeed, Biden has taken several measures in favor of the development of renewable energy and promised to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the United States between 50% and 52% by 2030, compared to 2005.

See also  The woman wakes up, her brain goes down and she doesn't know her mother. The doctor reveals that brainstem encephalitis causes disturbance of consciousness – yqqlm

That goal was taken up under the Paris Climate Agreement, to enable the world’s largest economy to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

Jobs

Alaska legislators and project sponsors say the Willow project will provide several thousand jobs and contribute to the energy independence of the United States, with a peak production of 180,000 barrels of oil per day.

“The Willow Project is vitally important to Alaska’s economy, good paying jobs for our families and the future prosperity of our state,” said Dan Sullivan, Republican Senator from Alaska.

“This decision is also crucial to our national security and the environment.”he added. But environmental associations denounce it as a catastrophe for the climate.

“Willow is going to be one of the largest oil and gas operations on federal public lands in the country,” the Sierra Club said Monday.

“The carbon pollution it will release into the air will have devastating effects on our people, wildlife and the climate. We will suffer the consequences for decades to come,” he added.

For days, a wave of videos opposing the project swept the social network TikTok, and an online petition collected more than 3.2 million signatures.

long journey

The battle over the Willow Project goes back several years. Initially approved by the Donald Trump administration (2017-2021), it was temporarily detained in 2021 by a judge, who returned it for further review by the government.

In early February, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) published an environmental analysis of the project, in which it detailed “privileging an alternative”: reducing it to three drilling sites instead of five, with approximately 219 wells.

See also  They dismantled a gang that stole vehicle parts in Bogotá

Result of this solution: the production of 576 million barrels of oil in approximately 30 years, according to BLM estimates. And the emission of 9.2 million tons of CO2 per year, which represents 0.1% of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States in 2019.

You may also like

A man was murdered in Isnos, Huila

Motorcyclist dies after accident on country road

Landy Torres assures that the citizens have already...

BGH is critical of the credit clause when...

GRANDMOTHER AND GRANDDAUGHTER ARRESTED WITH ALMOST 180 KILOS...

The death in Quibdó of the first Apostolic...

Europe also not competitive with renewables

Brazil questions report on the War against the...

The Prosecutor’s Office suspends the arrest warrants against...

Nehammer sees coalition intact despite climate irritations

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy