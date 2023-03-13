The US government has approved a major oil project in northern Alaska by the ConocoPhillips company, the Department of the Interior, which is in charge of federal land in the United States, announced despite pressure from environmental groups.

The Willow project, reduced to three drilling areas of the five initially requested by the company, is located in an area known as the National Petroleum Reserve, on state land.

ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance said the move was the “right move for Alaska and our nation” but drew immediate criticism from environmental groups.

“We are too late in the climate crisis to pass massive oil and gas projects that directly undermine the new clean economy that the Biden administration has vowed to promote,” said Earthjustice President Abigail Dillen.

President Joe Biden came to the White House with a promise that he would not allow new oil and gas drilling on federal land.

Promises and pressures

The government has come under intense pressure from environmental organizations in recent days not to approve the project.

Seeking at the same time to satisfy these groups, the government announced that it is working on additional protections for a vast area of ​​the national oil reserve and that it wants to permanently ban drilling over a large area of ​​the Arctic Ocean that borders this reserve.

“We know that President Biden understands the existential climate threat, but he is passing a bill that derails his own climate goals,” Dillen said.

Indeed, Biden has taken several measures in favor of the development of renewable energy and promised to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the United States between 50% and 52% by 2030, compared to 2005.

That goal was taken up under the Paris Climate Agreement, to enable the world’s largest economy to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

Jobs

Alaska legislators and project sponsors say the Willow project will provide several thousand jobs and contribute to the energy independence of the United States, with a peak production of 180,000 barrels of oil per day.

“The Willow Project is vitally important to Alaska’s economy, good paying jobs for our families and the future prosperity of our state,” said Dan Sullivan, Republican Senator from Alaska.

“This decision is also crucial to our national security and the environment.”he added. But environmental associations denounce it as a catastrophe for the climate.

“Willow is going to be one of the largest oil and gas operations on federal public lands in the country,” the Sierra Club said Monday.

“The carbon pollution it will release into the air will have devastating effects on our people, wildlife and the climate. We will suffer the consequences for decades to come,” he added.

For days, a wave of videos opposing the project swept the social network TikTok, and an online petition collected more than 3.2 million signatures.

long journey

The battle over the Willow Project goes back several years. Initially approved by the Donald Trump administration (2017-2021), it was temporarily detained in 2021 by a judge, who returned it for further review by the government.

In early February, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) published an environmental analysis of the project, in which it detailed “privileging an alternative”: reducing it to three drilling sites instead of five, with approximately 219 wells.

Result of this solution: the production of 576 million barrels of oil in approximately 30 years, according to BLM estimates. And the emission of 9.2 million tons of CO2 per year, which represents 0.1% of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States in 2019.