Biden considering candidacy again – World News

ABD President Joe Bidenmay seek re-election in the presidential race. In an interview with NBC News‘ Today program, Biden announced that he plans to run for reelection in next year’s presidential election, “I plan to run. But we are not ready to announce it yet.”

He has not yet officially announced his candidacy. Biden’s He is expected to run alongside incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris.

Speaking to NBC News, a senior White House Expressing that Biden has made his decision on the candidacy, the official said, “The decision part is over, but he is angry at the pressure that he has to explain what he has already decided.”

