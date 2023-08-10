Biden declares state of emergency over Hawaii bushfires

Washington: US President Biden has declared a state of emergency for the state because of the devastating fires in Hawaii. He thus released federal aid for the affected areas on the US Pacific archipelago. In addition, the National Guard and the Navy would support the local response teams. According to the authorities, at least 36 people have died in the bush and forest fires in Hawaii and especially on Maui. Thousands of households have no electricity. The coastal city of Lahaina in northwest Maui has been hardest hit. According to media reports, the historical site popular with tourists has been largely destroyed. (BR24 radio news 08/10/2023 20:45)

