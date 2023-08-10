Home » Biden declares state of emergency over Hawaii bushfires
News

Biden declares state of emergency over Hawaii bushfires

by admin
Biden declares state of emergency over Hawaii bushfires

Washington: US President Biden has declared a state of emergency for the state because of the devastating fires in Hawaii. He thus released federal aid for the affected areas on the US Pacific archipelago. In addition, the National Guard and the Navy would support the local response teams. According to the authorities, at least 36 people have died in the bush and forest fires in Hawaii and especially on Maui. Thousands of households have no electricity. The coastal city of Lahaina in northwest Maui has been hardest hit. According to media reports, the historical site popular with tourists has been largely destroyed. (BR24 radio news 08/10/2023 20:45)

See also  Project will seek influencers to reveal who pays them

You may also like

They capture a gang member who extorted money...

Streamlining the Cuban and Haitian Family Reunification Processes:...

The astronomical figure that Deportivo Pereira won in...

They report a fire in the middle of...

Bring your pet! On Saturday there will be...

Coup in Niger: Ecowas advises on the situation...

El Salvador condemns the murder of a candidate...

What is known about the murder of Fernando...

Strack-Zimmermann for delivery of cruise missiles to Ukraine

Pension: Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy