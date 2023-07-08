Biden defends cluster munitions shipment – DW – 08.07.2023

The essentials in brief:

US President Joe Biden has defended the delivery of cluster munitions to Ukraine and described it as an interim solution. “This is a war that has to do with ammunition. And they’re running out of ammunition and we’ve only got a little bit of it,” Biden told CNN. That’s why he finally accepted the Defense Department’s recommendation to supply cluster munitions “not permanently, but for a transitional period” until the US was again able to produce more of the artillery it needed.

Biden went on to say that the decision was very difficult for him. He spoke about it with allies and members of the US Congress. Although the USA is not a signatory to the treaty banning cluster munitions, it took a while before he was convinced to take this step. He considers it necessary because Ukraine needs the ammunition for its counter-offensive against Russia.

The US government announced shortly before that it would supply Ukraine with controversial cluster munitions. It is part of a new $800 million military aid package. Ukraine had long been demanding the delivery of cluster munitions. Cluster munitions are missiles and bombs that burst over a target, releasing many small explosive devices. Its use is controversial because it leaves a large number of duds in the combat area.

Criticism of the Washington decision comes from UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Guterres said through one of his spokesmen in New York that he did not want “cluster munitions to continue to be used on the battlefield.”

Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, also criticized the planned US delivery. “The cruelty and cynicism with which Washington approached the issue of supplying lethal weapons to Kiev is remarkable,” the Russian news agency TASS quoted the ambassador as saying. Even without the cluster munitions, the United States is deeply involved in the conflict and is “bringing humanity closer to a new world war,” Antonov said.

UN: More than 9,000 civilians killed since war began

According to the UN, more than 9,000 civilians have been killed since Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine began. Among them are 500 children, said the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) on the occasion of the 500th day since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. However, according to estimates by UN representatives, the actual number of civilian deaths is significantly higher.

The war continues to take a “terrible toll” on the Ukrainian people, HRMMU Vice President Noel Calhoun said. On average, the number of fatalities in 2023 was lower than in the previous year. In May and June, however, the number of deaths rose again.

Again and again civilians become victims of war, like last week in a pizzeria in KramatorskImage: Narciso Contreras/AA/picture alliance

Majority of Germans want Ukraine as a NATO member

The majority of Germans are in favor of Ukraine being admitted to NATO sooner or later. In a survey by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of the German Press Agency, 42 percent are in favor of the fact that this should only happen after the end of the Russian war of aggression against the country. 13 percent are in favor of immediate accession during the ongoing war. 29 are fundamentally opposed to Ukraine’s admission to the alliance, the core of which is mutual military assistance in the event of an attack from outside.

According to US estimates, the Ukrainian counter-offensive is progressing more slowly than expected. However, it is still too early to assess how the counteroffensive will develop, “because we are only at the beginning of the middle,” said Colin Kahl, Undersecretary of State in the US Department of Defense, at a press conference in the Pentagon. “They’re still tapping the Russian lines for weaknesses.”

Pentagon Undersecretary of State Kahl: “Hard to break through for any army”Image: Andrew Harnik/AP/picture alliance

Ukraine had to fight hard in the counter-offensive because the Russians had six months to dig in. “The defense belts that the Russians have built in the east and south are difficult to break through – for any army,” said Kahl.

According to information from Kiev, Ukraine has recaptured some villages in southern Ukraine since the start of its counter-offensive in early June. However, the Ukrainian army lacks the firepower and air defenses to advance faster.

Erdogan wants to mediate in the Black Sea grain agreement

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is banking on another extension of the agreement on exports of Ukrainian grain, which expires in just under ten days. He hopes that the agreement will be extended by two or three months, but the goal is two years, Erdogan said on Friday evening after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul. Efforts to do this continued.

Interlocutors Selenskyj and Erdogan (right) in Istanbul: “The efforts continue”Image: Francisco Seco/dpa/AP/picture alliance

Erdogan also said he plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Turkey next month. The Kremlin had previously announced that a meeting was planned, but a date had not yet been set. The grain deal expires on July 17. Russia is threatening not to renew the agreement brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last summer. The agreement ensures that the Russian Navy will not again impede the export of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea with a naval blockade. This would have far-reaching consequences for world food security.

