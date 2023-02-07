US F-16 fighter jets must remain in the country, so they cannot be sent to kyiv, US President Joe Biden declared Monday.

Asked by reporters to explain why he is against sending these advanced fighters to Ukraine, the president said, without elaborating: “Because we should keep them here. It’s a totally different situation.”

A week ago, Biden already spoke out against the shipment of F-16 fighters to Ukraine: when asked by journalists about the possibility of such a delivery, he responded with a resounding “No.” However, it was recently reported that a group of Pentagon officials are pressing for Washington to transfer such planes to Ukraine.

Discussions about the possibility of sending fighter jets to the kyiv regime gained momentum at the official level after the commitment of several NATO countries to equip the Ukrainian army with tanks.

Some NATO members, like Poland, are willing to give up their F-16s. The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, also did not rule out the sending of French combat aircraft, while the chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, stated that his country is not considering a similar initiative.

For its part, Russia warned that NATO countries are “playing with fire” and that any arms supplies will become their legitimate target. In addition, she stressed that the constant shipment of weapons and military assistance by the West does not contribute to possible peace negotiations. with RT

Related