Biden extends support to Colombia in fight against drug trafficking

US President Joe Biden released a memorandum this Friday in which he asks Secretary of State Antony Blinken to continue helping Colombia in the fight against drug trafficking.

The text signed by Biden affirms that drug trafficking represents an “extraordinary threat” to Colombia’s national security.

“It is necessary to prohibit aircraft that are reasonably suspected of being mainly engaged in illicit drug trafficking in the airspace of that country,” he says.

The Biden government suspended this year the collection of data on the hectares of coca planted in Colombia, despite the fact that 97% of the cocaine that enters the United States comes from the South American country.

But, according to the deputy assistant secretary of the State Department’s Office for Latin America and the Caribbean, Mark Wells, this does not mean that he will disengage.

Washington is “concerned by the increasing levels of coca and cocaine production” in Colombian territory, Wells said at the end of July in Congress.

According to the most recent report from the US Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), Colombia had some 234,000 hectares of cultivated coca leaf in 2021, in contrast to 245,000 in 2020.

President Gustavo Petro is a staunch critic of the “failed” war on drugs and proposes concentrating on consumption rather than production, as well as stopping the persecution of small growers.

