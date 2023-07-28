Biden government looks skeptically at dialogues with multicrime groups

ANY process with groups outside the law that leads to impunity is not viewed favorably, the United States Government said yesterday in response to President Petro’s intention to negotiate with the multi-crime armed groups to bring them to justice. in exchange for sentences of 8 years in jail. This was stated yesterday in a hearing convened by the House of that country to analyze the policies of the Casa de Nariño.

This debate convened by the Subcommittee for the Western Hemisphere, took place at a time when the North American Chamber is pending to define the amount of cooperation resources that the United States will deliver to Colombia in 2024, or if it suspends them as some parliamentarians have proposed. who view with concern the peace policy of President Petro, as well as the anti-drug policy and the rapprochement of his government with the Nicolás Maduro regime in Venezuela.

To this hearing in the House, they were summoned to know the thought of the Joe Biden government on the actions of President Petro, Mark Wells, deputy assistant secretary of the Office of Western Hemisphere Affairs of the Department of State; and Peter Natiello, assistant administrator of the Office for Latin America and the Caribbean of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Wells, for his part, responded to one of the parliamentarians who expressed doubts about the subjugation that President Petro seeks of the multi-crime groups, that “we share his skepticism towards any dialogue with the “Clan del Golfo””.

The congressman asked Wells if he has expressed these concerns to President Biden, to which the official said: “I am expressing them now.”

The Deputy Assistant Secretary of the State Department’s Office of Western Hemisphere Affairs added that “we are concerned about anything that results in impunity for drug traffickers and we will be very skeptical of any process that does that, that gives impunity to any drug trafficking organization.”

The Government presented in the last legislature to Congress the submission bill, which should give it the legal ground for the negotiations it has planned with the ‘Clan del Golfo’, the ‘Pachenca’ and at least five criminal organizations that have manifested your interest in participating in these conversations.

However, said project collapsed due to lack of processing, mainly because there is no consensus in the Legislature, because while the ruling party defends it, pointing out that it is a tool to achieve total peace that the Government set itself as a goal, the opposition says that It would open the door to impunity and to the leaders of the ‘Clan del Golfo’, among other organizations, keeping a large part of the ill-gotten money.

Given the above, the Attorney General, Francisco Barbosa, emphasized that the subjugation law would benefit drug trafficking organizations.

Therefore, the North American congresswoman for the Republican Party, María Elvira Salazar, said that “in crime, President Petro is negotiating with the biggest drug dealers: ‘Clan del Golfo’. And besides, with the ELN, which threatened María Corina Machado, presidential candidate and the best hope for Venezuela”.

Illicit crops

In the hearing in the United States Chamber, strong criticism was heard from parliamentarians for President Petro’s decision to downplay the forced eradication of coca and, rather. target the substitution of illicit crops.

In the framework of the discussion of this topic, Undersecretary Wells clarified that the White House suspended the monitoring of illicit crops in Colombia from the Duque government.

“The decision not to have coca and cocaine estimates this year was made a couple of years ago, before the election of Gustavo Petro as president. I understand that it was made in 2020,” said the deputy assistant secretary of the Department of State in charge of of the Office of Western Affairs, Mark Wells.

The Undersecretary said that the United States “continues to be concerned about the record levels of coca and cocaine production, as well as the alarming trends in homicides and violence that serve to undermine democracy in Colombia.”

In addition, he added that: “We are expanding and intensifying bilateral intelligence and prohibition cooperation to dismantle transnational criminal networks and counter illicit activities that displace rural communities.”

