US President Joe Biden awarded the National Medal of Arts to rocker Bruce Springsteen on Tuesday, telling him, “Bruce, some people are just born to run,” referring to Springsteen’s hit song “Born to Run.”

Springsteen and a choir of actors, writers, singers and other artists joined Biden in the East Room of the White House, where they have been awarded either the National Medal of the Arts or the National Medal of the Humanities for their contributions to American society.

Comedian Julia Louis-Dreyfus, whose television series “Veep” parodied the vice-presidential position once held by Biden, was also honored.

He also awarded a medal to actress Mindy Kaling, the main character in the TV series (The Office), which takes place in Scranton, Biden’s hometown, Pennsylvania.

Introducing author Colson Whitehead to the audience, Biden made reference to his winning back-to-back Pulitzer Prizes for his books.

Also among the honorees were singer Gladys Knight, along with fashion designer Vera Wang, historian Walter Isaacson and writers Amy Tan, Ann Patchett and Tara Westover.

