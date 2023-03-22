Home News Biden honors artists including rocker Springsteen and actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus
News

Biden honors artists including rocker Springsteen and actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus

by admin
Biden honors artists including rocker Springsteen and actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus

US President Joe Biden awarded the National Medal of Arts to rocker Bruce Springsteen on Tuesday, telling him, “Bruce, some people are just born to run,” referring to Springsteen’s hit song “Born to Run.”

Springsteen and a choir of actors, writers, singers and other artists joined Biden in the East Room of the White House, where they have been awarded either the National Medal of the Arts or the National Medal of the Humanities for their contributions to American society.

Comedian Julia Louis-Dreyfus, whose television series “Veep” parodied the vice-presidential position once held by Biden, was also honored.

He also awarded a medal to actress Mindy Kaling, the main character in the TV series (The Office), which takes place in Scranton, Biden’s hometown, Pennsylvania.

Introducing author Colson Whitehead to the audience, Biden made reference to his winning back-to-back Pulitzer Prizes for his books.

Also among the honorees were singer Gladys Knight, along with fashion designer Vera Wang, historian Walter Isaacson and writers Amy Tan, Ann Patchett and Tara Westover.

See also  "Together for Cantiano", the fundraising for the country most affected by the flood starts

You may also like

Who are the “Lions”? What are they doing...

Two different robberies of motorcycle thieves in Cali

Doubts about the financing of the port motorway...

Yingpu found that the 12-level domestic demand of...

Chaves gave the fight in stage 2

Egypt: New campaign for the release of democracy...

“Failure in Salguero beach puts 30% of construction...

Ukraine-News: ++ Kiev agrees with lenders on a...

The most prominent Sudanese newspaper headlines issued in...

Freedom and Order

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy