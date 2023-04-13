Home News Biden meets Sunak in Northern Ireland to celebrate ‘peace’
News

Biden meets Sunak in Northern Ireland to celebrate ‘peace’

by admin
Biden meets Sunak in Northern Ireland to celebrate ‘peace’

US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, but refused to answer questions from journalists, reports Bloomberg.

According to local media, the US president, who arrived on Tuesday night, was received by Sunak to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which was signed by the British and Irish governments in 1998 and put an end to the confrontation between unionist and nationalist groups.

It is further reported that, during the three-day visit, Biden will meet with officials and family members. with RT

See also  Third anniversary Blasina Valoyes de Rojas

You may also like

Wels and Schleissheim have been waiting for this...

Jupiler pro League: Loïc Bessilé injured with KAS...

The 14 municipalities of Risaralda will benefit from...

Cyclist seriously injured by turning truck in Hamburg...

University/pharmacy: TONOUGBA Yawo Daniel, very honorable mention after...

The ‘gum’ of chewing gum is over

Theoretical cultivation is the core of the comprehensive...

AS joins hands with Dialogue Business Omnichat to...

Towards a unique digital footprint

Electronic country USA? Now Biden is also declaring...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy