US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, but refused to answer questions from journalists, reports Bloomberg.

According to local media, the US president, who arrived on Tuesday night, was received by Sunak to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which was signed by the British and Irish governments in 1998 and put an end to the confrontation between unionist and nationalist groups.

It is further reported that, during the three-day visit, Biden will meet with officials and family members. with RT

Related