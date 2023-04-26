Biden met with Petro in the Oval Office, where they discussed Venezuela – EntornoInteligente

He U.S. president Joe Bidenbegan this Thursday his meeting with his counterpart from Colombia, Gustavo Petrothanking him for his “frank” and “strong” defense of human rights in the American continent.

“I want to thank you for your commitment and your frank and strong defense of peace and human rights on the continent,” said the US president in statements to the press at the beginning of the meeting.

When the press came in, Biden y Petro they were sitting side by side in two Oval Office chairs that face the fireplace. The meeting began after 2:45 p.m. local time (18:45 GMT).

The US president stressed that he has long considered that Colombia it is a “key pillar” of the hemisphere and urged to work “hard enough to achieve a united and economically prosperous continent.”

“I know that we share a fundamental element, which is to protect the dignity and rights of workers,” he said. Bidenwho mentioned drug trafficking and migration as other fundamental areas of cooperation.

USA y ColombiaIn his opinion, “they are leading the effort to address climate change”, and are in turn focused on making their economies grow “from the bottom up”, and not the other way around.

And yet, he stressed that he is convinced that they can “do more to deepen” their collaboration.

“I want to thank you for taking the time to be here and I’m looking forward to talking,” he told Petro, whom he also thanked for his “hospitality and support for Venezuelan refugees” and took the opportunity to congratulate him on his 63rd birthday. which took place on Wednesday.

The meeting with Biden is the highlight of the tour EU of Petro, who on Monday spoke at the Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues, at the UN headquarters in New York; on Tuesday he was at Stanford University in San Francisco (California) and on Wednesday he gave a speech before the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS), in Washington.

