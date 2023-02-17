17.02.2023

US President Joe Biden says he will talk to Chinese President Xi Jinping to “get to the bottom of” the balloon incident. However, according to an earlier statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, it said that the United States “cannot intensify conflicts while maintaining communication and dialogue”. Is the relationship between the United States and China still resolved?

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) After the “balloon incident”, US President Biden gave a speech on Thursday (February 16), detailing the US position. On the 4th, the U.S. military shot down a Chinese high-altitude balloon. Biden said that he “does not need to apologize for this.” He believes that the balloon incident once again shows the “importance of keeping the channels of communication open” with China, and he will talk to Chinese President Xi Jinping next, “hoping to clarify this matter.”

“I think the last thing Xi Jinping wants is to completely tear apart the relationship with the United States and with me,” Biden said in an interview with NBC News.

In his speech, Biden reiterated how the U.S. sets the tone for its relationship with China: “We are seeking competition, not conflict, in the face of China, and we have no intention of pursuing a new Cold War.” He argued that the U.S. will “responsibly control” the two countries competition and avoid turning into conflict.

China‘s description of the relationship between the two sides clearly differs from that of the United States. On the eve of Biden’s speech, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular press conference on the 16th: “The United States cannot communicate and dialogue while intensifying conflicts and escalating crises. Instead, it should meet China halfway, manage differences, and properly handle This unexpected incident should avoid misunderstanding and misjudgment.”

The picture shows U.S. President Joe Biden meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia last November.



The U.S.-China Offensive and Defensive Balloon Detonation

The United States called the Chinese high-altitude balloon shot down on the 4th a “surveillance balloon”, while China has always maintained that it is an “unmanned airship” for scientific research purposes. On the 10th, six companies and research institutions related to the PLA’s aerospace projects were blacklisted by the United States. On the 16th, China announced sanctions on two major US defense contractors, including Lockheed Martin and Raytheon.

According to the Chinese media Beijing News, on the 17th, a reporter asked the Chinese Ministry of Commerce whether the decision to sanction two American companies at this time was related to the “unmanned airship incident.” In this regard, the spokesperson of China‘s Ministry of Commerce said that the move was due to the “arms sales to Taiwan” of the two US companies, and did not directly answer whether the “airship incident” was involved.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre responded that China‘s move to sanction the two U.S. companies was “symbolic and unnecessary.” She said that the United States continues to open communication, so how the relationship between the United States and China will develop depends on what China decides to do.

What a ‘UFO’ is still undecided

As for the three flying objects shot down by the United States recently, Biden’s speech on the 16th did not provide further information. At this stage, the United States still has no grasp of what these objects are, but there is no indication that they are related to China‘s spy balloon program.

The intelligence unit currently assesses that these three flying objects are likely to belong to private companies, or are used for entertainment, or they may be balloons used by research institutions to study the weather or conduct other investigations.

Biden emphasized that “there is no evidence that there is a sudden increase in objects in the sky”; the reason why more flying objects seem to be found is because the radar is set to be more sensitive. He also said that the United States will develop stricter regulations on UFOs, hoping that in the future it will be possible to more accurately distinguish which objects are indeed harmful and which are not.

In addition, Biden also ordered National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to take the lead in establishing a list of flying objects, improving the United States‘ ability to detect unmanned flying objects, and promoting the establishment of international relations. specification.

(comprehensive report)

