Biden Nominates Admiral Lisa Franchetti as First Female Pentagon Service Chief and Member of Joint Chiefs of Staff

President Joe Biden Selects Admiral Lisa Franchetti as First Female Pentagon Service Chief and Joint Chiefs of Staff Member

In a historic move, President Joe Biden has chosen Admiral Lisa Franchetti to lead the US Navy, making her the first female Pentagon service chief and the first member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff if confirmed. This decision goes against the recommendation of his Pentagon boss; however, Franchetti’s extensive executive and command experience made her the top choice for the job.

President Biden highlighted the significance of this selection, stating that throughout her career, Admiral Franchetti has showcased her expertise in both the operational and political arenas. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had recommended Admiral Samuel Paparo, the current commander of the Navy’s Pacific Fleet, for the position. However, Biden nominated Paparo to lead the US Indo-Pacific Command instead.

A senior administration official stated that Biden chose Franchetti based on his broad scope of experience at sea and on land, including various senior policy and administrative positions, which have provided him with in-depth knowledge of budgeting and department management. The official also acknowledged the historic nature of Franchetti’s nomination, believing that it will serve as an inspiration to both men and women.

Franchetti’s nomination is currently being halted by Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama. Tuberville is blocking the confirmation of military officers to protest a Defense Department policy that pays for travel when a service member needs to leave the state for reproductive care. President Biden criticized Tuberville for prioritizing his domestic political agenda over military readiness.

Franchetti is set to serve as the acting head of the Navy starting next month when Admiral Michael Gilday, the Navy’s current top officer, retires. This nomination marks a significant milestone for women in the US military. While several women have served as secretaries of the military service as political appointees, Franchetti will be the first principal uniformed officer.

Admiral Linda L. Fagan currently serves as the Commandant of the Coast Guard, making her another influential woman in the military. However, she is not a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as the Coast Guard falls under the Department of Homeland Security, not the Pentagon.

The announcement of Paparo as the recommended nominee for the Navy’s top job surprised many in the Pentagon, as Franchetti was expected to hold this position. Nevertheless, Defense Secretary Austin praised Franchetti’s nomination, expressing pride that she will become the first female Chief of Naval Operations and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Franchetti’s impressive career includes commanding at all levels as a surface warfare officer, leading the US 6th Fleet, and the US Naval Forces in Korea. She is the second woman to be promoted to four-star admiral, and she has made multiple deployments, including serving as a naval destroyer commander and as a carrier strike group commander.

Additionally, President Biden announced that Vice Admiral James Kilby would be nominated as the deputy chief of the Navy, and Vice Admiral Stephen Koehler would be appointed to head the Pacific Fleet.

This selection by President Biden is a significant step towards gender equality and diversity in the US military’s leadership, showcasing his commitment to inclusivity and recognizing the remarkable contributions of women in the Armed Forces.