A US fighter plane shot down an unidentified object over Alaska on Friday, although both the purpose and the source of the target are unknown.

“The president ordered the military forces to shoot down the object,” declared the National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

The incident occurred in the last few hours, the official said, speaking at about 7:30 p.m. GMT.

The object was much smaller than a huge Chinese balloon that crossed the United States last week and was shot down Saturday by a fighter jet off the Atlantic coast, Kirby said.

It was “about the size of a small car” and was flying at about 40,000 feet (about 12,000 meters), he said.

He was shot down in northern Alaska, near the Canadian border, and fell into icy water, which will aid his recovery.

“We hope we can recover the remainssince they fell not only in our territorial space but in what we believe to be frozen water,” he said.

Biden ordered it taken down because posed “a reasonable threat” to aviation.

However, Kirby clarified that nothing is known about the object yet.

“We don’t know who it belongs to, whether it’s a state or a company,” said. “We don’t understand the purpose,” she added.

The US military sent a plane to observe the object before it was shot down and “the pilot’s assessment was that it was unmanned,” the official said.