The topics to be discussed by the two presidents will be: Climate change, peace efforts, migration, drug policy and trade.

First of all, the Head of State of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, thanked the President of the United States, Joe Biden, for the invitation, adding that this is a key moment to strengthen the relationship and mutual cooperation between both countries.

Climate change, the protection of biodiversity, the energy transition, the efforts for Total Peace, migration, drug policy and trade and investment opportunities for prosperity and social and territorial inclusion, will be the main topics of the meeting that will be held on Thursday, April 20 in Washington, by the presidents of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and of the United States, Joe Biden.

The meeting between the leaders was confirmed by the governments of the two countries and will take place at 11:00 am in the Oval Office of the White House.

The National Government reported that “the meeting responds to the formal invitation extended by the President of the United States and presents a unique opportunity to reaffirm the solid alliance that exists between our nations, in an expanded and reformed framework of cooperation and friendship, for the benefit of the peoples of both countries”.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that “on April 20, President Joe Biden will host Colombian President Gustavo Petro for a bilateral meeting at the White House. Colombia is a key partner of the United States,” she stressed.

He specified that, during the meeting, the two leaders will discuss how the United States and Colombia can continue to deepen their strong bilateral relationship by advancing in areas of mutual national interest, including the promotion of a greater economy and security. Cooperation.

“The two leaders will also discuss joint efforts to combat climate change, counter drug trafficking, address our regional migration challenge, promote democratic values, and human and labor rights in the region and the world,” he said.

Presidents Petro and Biden spoke by telephone on June 21 of last year, after the Colombian president won the presidential elections.

In his visit to the United States, which includes San Francisco and New York, the head of state will arrive in Washington on Tuesday, April 18, where he will also meet with congressmen, including representative Nancy Pelosi – who was leader of the minority of the House of Representatives of the United States–; political and business leaders, Colombian citizens and directors of think tanks.

In the US capital, President Petro will be accompanied by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Álvaro Leyva Durán; Defense, Iván Velásquez Gómez, and Justice, Néstor Iván Osuna Patiño; the chief of staff of the Presidency, Laura Sarabia; the president of the House of Representatives, David Racero and the Colombian Ambassador to the US, Luis Gilberto Murillo.