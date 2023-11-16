Biden Reiterates Calling Xi Jinping a Dictator: China Reacts

Biden Doubles Down on Calling Xi Jinping a Dictator After Direct Talks

US President Joe Biden reiterated his view that Chinese President Xi Jinping is effectively a dictator, sparking anger in Beijing after the two leaders held direct talks in San Francisco. Biden made the comment during a solo news conference following four hours of talks with Xi.

“Look, it is. He is a dictator in the sense that he is a guy who runs a communist country based on a totally different form of government than ours,” Biden said in response to a question about whether he still believed Xi was a dictator.

In Beijing, China’s Foreign Ministry said it “firmly opposes” these statements, describing them as “extremely erroneous and irresponsible political manipulation.”

Last March, Xi secured a third term as president when nearly 3,000 members of China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress, voted unanimously for him in an election in which there was no other candidate. Xi is considered the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong, after a decade of consolidating political and military power and repressing press freedom.

There was no immediate reaction from the Chinese delegation, which had come to the United States to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum summit in San Francisco. Hundreds of Beijing critics marched through the city center around noon, chanting “Free Tibet” and “Free Hong Kong.”

This is not the first time Biden has referred to Xi as a dictator. In June, he made similar comments in reference to a spy balloon controversy, causing China to label the remarks as absurd and provocative.

The controversy, however, did not prevent both sides from holding extensive talks aimed at improving tense relations, culminating in Wednesday’s meeting.

(With information from Reuters)

Share this: Facebook

X

