Biden responds to Xi’s two major protests | The CCP Military Commission issued new tasks for the military | Indo-Pacific region | Four-party security dialogue | Xi Jinping

[NTD Times, Beijing time, May 24, 2023]U.S. President Joe Biden held a press conference in Hiroshima, Japan on May 21. When talking about U.S.-China relations, Biden said that his two policies triggered protests from Xi Jinping , and he gave Xi Jinping a clear response.

U.S. President Joe Biden: “It (the CCP) is building its military, and that’s why I made it clear that I’m not going to sell certain items to China. When President Xi asked me why, I said, ‘Because you’re going to use them for Building nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction, so I won’t do that.’ We’ve got commitments from all our allies now that they’re not going to give China those materials either.”

The “specific items” mentioned by Biden should refer to chips. The United States has successively introduced a series of measures to restrict the CCP’s access to high-performance chips. Japan and the Netherlands have also joined in the sanctions one after another, triggering the CCP to jump.

Biden then went on to reveal that Xi also questioned another of his policies. After taking office, Biden has strengthened the interaction of the “Quad” (Quad) between the United States, Japan, Australia and India. Biden said: “When President Xi asked us why we did this, I said, ‘It’s very simple: what international organizations have done. It’s about opening the skies and seas. We’re not going to allow it to be changed unilaterally, we’re not changing any of the rules, we’re just making sure to bring democracies together in the belief that the Pacific Basin remains what it was before: open and accessible.”

The CCP continues to raise its threat to Taiwan, and Biden has taken a series of measures to revive the Quad, which is equivalent to NATO’s key Asian framework, to maintain stability in the Indian Ocean and the South China Sea.

Wang He, an expert on China issues: “Just like in the Indo-Pacific region, the scope of the CCP’s activities is rigidly framed. This is unbearable for a CCP with global ambitions. When Xi Jinping asked these two questions, he expressed that The United States has hit the nail on the head with these two issues.”

Regarding Taiwan, Biden emphasized that opposing any unilateral change of the status quo by either China or Taiwan will allow Taiwan to be able to protect itself and curb the CCP’s military development, which will make the region more secure.

BIDEN: “In fact, if China (the CCP) acts unilaterally, (we) will respond.”

At the same time, the CCP’s “Liberation Army Daily” published an article on the front page on May 23, pointing out that more than 30 divisions, brigades and regiments from various branches of the CCP’s armed forces and armed police forces were determined to be responsible for researching and standardizing the classified management of troops, marking the so-called classified management. management work in full swing.

According to the analysis, the CCP has not fought a war in decades, and in the information network environment, the management of wartime and the management of new combat forces will become a major challenge.

Wang He: “The future form of war has never been experienced by the CCP. Under such circumstances, can the CCP’s troops fight and win? This has become a big question. Can’t sleep.”

