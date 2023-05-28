Biden reveals that they are renovating his house to make it “bulletproof”

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has affirmed this Friday in statements to the press that he is leaving Washington for five weeks, since his home is being renovated to bulletproof.

“The reason I’m going to Camp David is that […] the Secret Service is working on my house and making it bulletproof,” he said.

“So there’s nowhere to go home, they told me I’ll be out [de la ciudad] five weeks,” said the US president.

Biden explained that he is going to his Camp David residence, located on the outskirts of the capital, since his granddaughter graduates on Sunday and this residence is “the closest to be able to” go to graduation. with RT

