Biden signs ‘debt limit’ bill

US President Biden approved the Fiscal Responsibility Bill, which was agreed upon after long negotiations between the White House and Republicans. Thus, increasing the debt limit prevented the federal government from running short of cash and going into default. The USA reached the debt limit of 31.4 trillion dollars on January 19, the US Treasury took extraordinary measures to not exceed the limit and prevent a possible default. […]

