21.03.2023

U.S. President Joe Biden (Joe Biden) signed a bill on Monday (20th) requiring the U.S. government to declassify relevant intelligence and share information about China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origin of the new crown epidemic. What questions remain about the origin of the new coronavirus?

(Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) The White House stated on Monday (March 20) that Biden signed the “New Coronavirus Origins Act of 2023″, which was passed by all Congress and required the declassification of information related to the origin of the new crown virus. The Office (ODNI) declassifies any possible connection between the origin of the new coronavirus and the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The bill also allows ODNI to make necessary redactions to declassified documents based on national security requirements.

Biden said: “I have the same goal as Congress, which is to release as much information as possible about the origin of the new crown.” He stated that the US government will declassify and share this information as much as possible without causing damage to national security.

According to a Reuters report on the 20th, since the outbreak of the new crown epidemic in Wuhan, China, at the end of 2019, Washington has been conducting highly politicized debates on the origin of the virus. Both parties in the United States have called for stronger counterattacks against China.

Controversy over the origin of the new crown epidemic

The Wall Street Journal reported on February 26,U.S. Department of EnergyAccording to a classified intelligence report, it is assessed that the outbreak of the new crown epidemic most likely originated from a virus leak in a laboratory, and believes that it may have arisen from an accident in a Chinese laboratory.

Although the Ministry of Energy’s degree of certainty in this judgment is “low”, the news has aroused great concern from the outside world. China denied the assessment the next day, saying that China-WHO joint experts visited relevant laboratories in Wuhan and had in-depth exchanges with relevant scientific researchers. Based on this, the authoritative scientific conclusion was that “laboratory leaks are extremely unlikely.” China calls on the United States to stop politicizing the origin-tracing issue.

The picture shows the relaxation of epidemic restrictions in Wuhan at the end of last year, and a photo of medical staff in Wuhan Central Hospital.



In 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) led an expert team to Wuhan for several weeks of investigation, and then released a report stating that the new coronavirus is likely to be transmitted from bats to humans through another intermediate host, but more is needed in this regard China has rejected follow-up investigations.

The WHO has since set up an advisory panel on the science of dangerous pathogens, but has so far been unable to draw conclusions about the origin of the outbreak, citing missing key data.

In mid-March, on the third anniversary of the WHO officially defining the new crown epidemic as a “pandemic”, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made a strong statement, saying that tracing the origin of the new crown is an important task.moral responsibilityall hypotheses about the origin of the outbreak should be explored.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said tracing the origin of the new crown is a moral responsibility (file photo)



The Associated Press reported on the 18th thatSeveral international experts have found thatGenetic material collected from a Chinese market near where the first human cases of COVID-19 were confirmed showed civet cat DNA mixed with the virus, adding to the theory that the virus originated in animals rather than a laboratory.

Tedros said: “These data do not provide the final answer to the origin of the pandemic, but each piece of data is critical for us to get closer to that answer.”

(Reuters, White House, U.S. Congress, Wall Street Journal, Associated Press, etc.)

