Biden Signs Executive Order to Restrict US Investments in China’s Military Technology

President Biden Signs Executive Order Restricting American Investments in China to Protect National Security

WASHINGTON – In a move to safeguard national security, President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday allowing the Treasury Department to prohibit American investments in China in three specific areas. The goal of the order is to prevent China from acquiring sensitive technology from the United States, which could potentially be used for military purposes.

The United States already has stringent trade controls in place that restrict the export of certain sensitive technologies to China. However, this new program from the Biden administration aims to further prevent US investments from benefiting Chinese military power.

According to a senior source in the Biden government, the rule focuses on protecting technologies essential for the next generation of military innovation. The insider stated, “China has exploited US investments to develop national, military, and intelligence capabilities,” adding that China‘s objective is to acquire and produce key sensitive technologies that directly support its armed forces.

The new program seeks to prevent US investments from accelerating the nationalization of these technologies in China, as it would pose a threat to US national security.

Specifically, the executive order prohibits Americans from engaging in transactions involving certain entities located or subject to the jurisdiction of a country of interest, with China, Hong Kong, and the Macao region being identified as countries of interest.

The Treasury Department will regulate US capital investments in China related to three sectors deemed sensitive to national security: semiconductors and microelectronics, quantum information technologies, and artificial intelligence.

“These sectors were selected because of their critical role in accelerating the development of advanced military, intelligence, surveillance, and cyber capabilities,” explained the Treasury Department in a statement.

Regarding semiconductors and microelectronics, US investments are prohibited in activities such as the development of electronic design automation software or semiconductor manufacturing equipment, the design, manufacture, or packaging of advanced integrated circuits, and the installation or sale of supercomputers. Less-advanced integrated circuits may also require notification of US investments.

In the field of quantum information technologies, investments dedicated to the production of quantum computers and components, the development of certain quantum sensors, and the establishment of quantum networks and communication systems will face restrictions.

The executive order also considers the requirement for Americans to disclose investments made in China in artificial intelligence systems. Special attention is paid to software incorporating artificial intelligence systems designed for specific end uses that may have military or intelligence applications.

Government sources stressed that these measures were not primarily driven by economic considerations but aimed at protecting national security.

While Biden’s executive order will go into effect immediately, the Treasury Department will have to issue formal regulations to prohibit investments, which will involve a period of public consultation.

The move has garnered bipartisan support, as it aligns with the broader Outgoing Investment bill that was recently signed by 91 senators.

Tensions between China and the United States have remained high, despite a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in June. The new executive order further underscores the ongoing challenge to balance economic interests with concerns over national security.