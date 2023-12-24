Biden signs the National Defense Authorization Act… “Maintain the size of US troops in Korea”

The defense budget is $886 billion, a 3% increase from the previous year.

The White House announced on the 23rd (local time) that U.S. President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which increases the U.S. defense budget for next fiscal year by 3% compared to the previous year.

According to the White House, President Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act the day before, stipulating that the U.S. defense budget for fiscal year 2024 (October 2023 to September 2024) be $886 billion (approximately KRW 1,152 trillion), an increase of approximately 3% from the previous year. It was announced that the legislative process had been completed.

Previously, the bill passed the Federal Senate and House of Representatives over two days on the 13th and 14th. This budget size is the largest ever.

The 2024 National Defense Authorization Act includes provisions to maintain the current stationing of U.S. troops in Korea at approximately 28,500 and to emphasize the United States‘ extended deterrence pledge, including the Washington Declaration adopted by the leaders of the United States and South Korea in April.

In addition, it also included a requirement to report to Congress the progress related to the transfer of wartime operational control to Korea.

In addition, Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) 702, which stipulates that the National Security Agency (NSA) can collect communication contents such as calls, text messages, messengers, and emails of foreigners from U.S. information technology (IT) companies such as Google and Apple without a warrant. It also includes provisions to extend the effect of the provision until April of next year.