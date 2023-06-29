Home » Biden starts using a machine to treat sleep apnea
Biden starts using a machine to treat sleep apnea

The White House revealed this Wednesday that US President Joe Biden has begun using a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine to treat sleep apnea.

“Since 2008, the president has disclosed his history of sleep apnea in detailed medical reports. He used a CPAP machine last night, which is typical for people with that history,” Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement.

The White House tenant has appeared in public in recent days with mysterious marks on his face. An administration spokesman had to explain that he had started using a respirator while he slept, to combat labored and delayed breathing.

Biden, 80, has been questioned about his health as part of his re-election campaign. According to an NBC News poll conducted in mid-June, 68% of registered voters in the US are concerned that “Joe Biden lacks the mental and physical health necessary to be president.” The figure includes 55% of respondents who expressed “great” concern about the president’s health. with RT

