Biden: “Thank you for extending the ceasefire… humanitarian aid will increase.”[이-팔 전쟁] :: Empathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

[워싱턴=뉴시스] Correspondent Lee Yoon-hee = U.S. President Joe Biden issued a statement on the 27th (local time) when Israel and the Palestinian armed faction Hamas agreed to extend the ceasefire for two days, expressing gratitude to neighboring countries for their cooperation and predicting that humanitarian aid will increase.

President Biden mentioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Qatari King Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, and said, “I am grateful again for reaching an agreement on the 48-hour extension and for their dedication in the process.” “We will not stop until all captured hostages are released,” he said.

In particular, President Biden said, “Humanitarian aid to innocent citizens suffering throughout the Gaza Strip has increased significantly due to the temporary suspension on humanitarian grounds.” He added, “The United States is the largest funder of Palestinian citizens and will provide guidance to the Gaza Strip based on years of efforts.” “We have been leading the way in providing cautious support,” he emphasized.

He promised, “We are taking advantage of the cessation of fighting to increase the amount of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and will continue our efforts for peace and dignity of Palestinian citizens.”

In addition, regarding the release of hostages, he emphasized his role, saying, “Over the past few days, I was deeply involved in ensuring that the post-war agreement brokered and maintained through extensive mediation and diplomacy by the United States produced results.”

Israel and Hamas agreed to extend the ceasefire for 48 hours today. Hamas plans to release 10 Israeli hostages every day, and Israel plans to release 30 Palestinian prisoners every day. The ceasefire is in effect until the morning of the 30th, Israeli time.

