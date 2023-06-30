Biden, “The fight is not over” in the braking of the Supreme Court’s student loan cancellation :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

“Republican hypocrisy is shocking… Corporate loans are not an issue”

US President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on the 29th (local time). 2023.06.30.

[워싱턴=뉴시스]Correspondent Kim Nan-young = US President Joe Biden expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court ruling that put a brake on the student loan relief policy, which was his representative promise.

In a White House statement on the 30th (local time), President Biden said, “The Supreme Court’s decision to repeal our student loan relief plan is wrong,” but he said, “But we will not stop finding ways to ease the burden on hard-working middle-class families.” “he said.

Previously, the US Supreme Court put the brakes on the Biden administration’s student loan relief policy with 6 votes to 3 against that day. The intent is that the policy, which costs $400 billion in federal funding, lacks the proper mandate.

President Biden said, “The fight is not over,” and raised his voice, saying, “My administration’s student loan relief plan has been the lifeline of tens of millions of hard-working Americans trying to escape a once-in-a-century pandemic.”

President Biden said in a statement, “Nearly 90 percent of the forgiveness through our plan went to debtors making less than $75,000 a year, and none would go to those making more than $125,000.” .

“This initiative has been life-changing for millions of Americans and their families, and has helped grow the economy both in the short and long term,” he said.

He also criticized the Republican Party. “The hypocrisy of Republican elected officials is shocking,” he said.

“But they (the Republicans) did everything in their power to prevent the debt relief of millions of hard-working Americans,” he said.

President Biden emphasized the achievements of the policy, saying, “Today’s decision is disappointing, but we must not forget the progress we have made.” He went on to say that after the ruling, he would announce the administration’s action sooner or later.

