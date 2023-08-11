Biden Warns of China’s Economic Collapse: A Time Bomb Threatens Global Stability

Biden Warns of China‘s Economic Problems, Calls it a “Time Bomb”

President Joe Biden has warned that China‘s economic collapse poses a threat to the global stage, dubbing the country a “time bomb.” Speaking at a private fundraising event in Utah, Biden highlighted China‘s high unemployment rate and aging workforce as the primary reasons behind the regime’s economic woes. The president asserted that when bad actors face difficulties, they tend to commit nefarious acts.

Biden’s comments have attracted criticism from Beijing, with the Chinese regime condemning his comparison of President Xi Jinping to a “dictator” as “ridiculous” and “provocative.” Yet, Biden insisted that he seeks to establish a rational relationship with China, claiming that he does not intend to harm the country while maintaining vigilance.

Despite recent tensions, the US has sought to reengage with China, aiming to ease the strained relationship. Senior US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, have made visits to Beijing, focusing on resolving issues such as the shooting down of a Chinese spy balloon by the US in February.

However, the Biden administration took a significant step to limit US investment in certain Chinese technology companies by signing an executive order on Wednesday. This move can further strain relations with Xi Jinping’s regime. The order prohibits US venture capital firms from investing in key sectors of the Chinese economy, such as semiconductors, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence. The aim is to prevent China from using advanced US technological developments for military modernization and cyber capabilities.

The executive order also requires US citizens doing business in China to inform the US government about investments in the aforementioned sectors. These measures were enacted due to national security concerns, particularly regarding China‘s ambitions to enhance its social, economic, and military capabilities by 2035. The strengthening of China‘s maritime capacity could pose a significant threat to Taiwan, a US ally.

However, the implementation of the executive order is still under discussion, with a public comment period in progress to gather input from interested parties, including companies with investments in China. There is also the possibility of criminal charges for those who violate the US rules, although a final decision on this matter has not yet been reached.

This latest action taken by the Biden administration represents a significant move to restrict US investment in China, placing additional strain on the already tense relationship between the two global powers.

