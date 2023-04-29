Biden will meet with 18 Pacific leaders in May

The US president will meet 18 leaders from the South Pacific when he visits Papua New Guinea in May, the country’s foreign minister said on Saturday, as Washington and Beijing jockey for more influence in the region.

Papua New Guinea’s Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko said Joe Biden plans to meet with members of the Pacific Islands Forum bloc in the country’s capital, as the United States steps up a diplomatic offensive in the region.

Tkatchenko said Biden will attend bilateral talks with his local hosts and will also meet with the 18 leaders of the Pacific Islands Forum, a regional bloc of states that are mostly small nations scattered across the vast ocean. .

The Prime Ministers of Australia and New Zealand will also attend.

Biden will land on May 22 in Papua New Guinea and will thus become the first sitting US president to visit this country in at least a century.

The United States and China are vying for more influence in what was once a diplomatically marginal area but is now seen as commercially, politically, and militarily crucial.

US special envoy Joseph Yun admitted this week that the US is trying to “catch up” after several years of relative neglect during which China‘s influence grew in the region.

“Any high-level commitment is welcome,” Yun said before Biden’s appointment was confirmed.

The US president is also scheduled to attend a G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, and a Quad (Australia, India, Japan and the United States) summit in Sydney.