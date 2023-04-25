Biden’s rocky road to re-election

Age

Biden is already the oldest president in US history, and his old age is obvious. He often seems tired when he makes public appearances, and slips of the tongue are almost the order of the day for the 80-year-old. In February, Biden’s personal physician certified that the President was in good health and fully fit for office; However, this should not convince doubters.

In a recent poll, 70 percent of respondents said they were against the president running for office again. Of these, almost half stated that age was an important reason for their opinion. Among the supporters of the Democrats, 51 percent were against a renewed candidacy.

The economy

The economic situation can decide the election – and that could become a problem for Biden. The US economy has largely recovered from the effects of the corona pandemic and has proven to be very robust. In surveys, however, many citizens rate the economic situation as bad. And this despite the fact that unemployment is at a 50-year low and inflation, which has meanwhile skyrocketed, has been falling for months. It is also possible that the US economy could fall into recession.

The opponent

There are many indications that Biden could face Donald Trump again in 2024, whom he defeated in 2020. The highly controversial right-wing populist, who is decisively rejected by many voters, is in a way Biden’s ideal opponent. The President has said he would be “lucky” if Trump were to challenge him.

But that is far from decided. Among the Republicans there are some declared and potential politicians who want to challenge Trump for the presidential candidacy. Florida’s arch-conservative governor, Ron DeSantis, is given the greatest chance. Biden could have bigger problems with the 44-year-old rising Republican star than with 76-year-old Trump.

Polls are currently pointing to neck-and-neck races in both constellations. And Biden has had approval ratings of only around 40 percent for a long time.

The investigations

After the discovery of secret documents in a former office and in Biden’s private home, the Justice Department appointed a special investigator in January. The documents date, among other things, from Biden’s time as Vice President under Barack Obama (2009 to 2017) and should actually have been handed over to the National Archives. The affair is uncomfortable for Biden, it is unclear what consequences it will have.

Secret documents had been discovered on a much larger scale in Biden’s predecessor Trump. A special investigator is also investigating here.

Biden could also cause problems with his son Hunter, who is being targeted by investigators for possible tax offenses. The president’s son’s previous business activities abroad – specifically China and Ukraine – have also raised questions.

