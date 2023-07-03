Biella, the dog seized from beggars dies – Piedmont

You could be charged with animal abuse.

(ANSA) – TURIN, JULY 02 – The dog that the local police of Biella and the ‘Legami di cuore’ association of Alberto Scicolone had recovered from two people intent on begging in Biella following various reports has died coming from the people present in via Italia where the couple was stationed. “Unfortunately, the dog didn’t make it. State Police, Local Police of Biella and the veterinary service promptly intervened, following a report which denounced that two people were begging with these poor creatures, and one in particular was vomiting blood . The veterinary service took care of the poor dogs but one of these unfortunately died – explains Scicolone – . May this dramatic case be an example why these things never happen again. Zero tolerance towards those who do not care about the well-being of animals. I hope that justice will quickly take its course”.



In the case of Biella, a complaint for animal abuse could be triggered. (HANDLE).



news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

