Big Bash T20 rule changes to attract star cricketers

Cricket Australia has raised the salary cap and changed the contract rules, with more star cricketers set to be a part of the Twenty20 Big Bash League.

According to the American news agency AP, each of the eight franchises in the men’s BBL must sign at least six players for at least A$200,000 (US$135,000) for Season 13. .

A reserve list is also available for players who are not initially expected to be available for the BBL due to injury or other playing obligations but become available during the season.

This means more of Australia’s major Test cricketers can take part in the league despite the scheduling conflict.

“He will ensure that the competition remains globally competitive and that there is an attractive offer for the world‘s best T20 players,” Cricket Australia said on Wednesday.

Many international cricket stars, including veteran Australian opener David Warner, are currently involved in the world‘s richest Indian Premier League (IPL).

The BBL, a men’s tournament played in Australia from mid-December to early February, is competing with a growing number of T20 leagues around the world to attract star players.

Cricket Australia says the minimum amount the top players will earn in the men’s BBL 2023-24 season will increase to A$420,000 (US$280,000) from last season. There is more than a 50 percent increase in comparison.

The women’s BBL has also seen a 30% increase in the minimum amount of players. The top players will be able to earn up to A$110,000 (US$74,000). This means that both men and women will be making more money than ever before in the BBL.

BBL franchises will have the opportunity to contract as many nationally contracted players as they can with a salary cap of A$3 million for an 18-man roster.

In addition, they can have a maximum of two reserve players in the supplementary list who can be added to the main roster if required.